Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68 EnLink Midstream LLC 10 0.55 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Plains GP Holdings L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 25.22%. Meanwhile, EnLink Midstream LLC’s average target price is $11.75, while its potential upside is 36.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that EnLink Midstream LLC looks more robust than Plains GP Holdings L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares and 61.21% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares. 0.2% are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are EnLink Midstream LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. was more bullish than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 7 of the 9 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.