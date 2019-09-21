Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Shareholder Gmt Capital Upped Holding by $9.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 2.73M shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 383,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.02 million, up from 907,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 309,877 shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 237,300 shares to 544,035 shares, valued at $38.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,530 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 24,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,234 are owned by Bridges Invest Mngmt. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 33,452 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,101 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 58,886 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.1% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 129,797 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.76% or 1.80 million shares. 42,230 were accumulated by Argyll Rech Limited Liability Co. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 416,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,770 are held by Walnut Private Equity Prns Lc. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,220 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 14,453 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 126,361 shares.