Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.37 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Holding by $568,752 as Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 140,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.64 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965.19 million, down from 39.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 2.24M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 1.11M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca has 17,800 shares. Cordasco Net has 142 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 73,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management owns 12,550 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners has 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 10,354 shares. Diversified Tru Company owns 89,703 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co owns 7.22M shares. Starr Interest owns 1.82% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 180,000 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 20,975 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Energ Income Ptnrs Limited Liability has 2.62% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Somerset Gru Limited Com has 20,000 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.44% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 241,438 shares. Franklin Resources owns 10.83M shares.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American: Good 6.5% Yield, But There Are Better Choices – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 79,830 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $260.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: PAYCHEX INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paychex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Paychex Honored for Excellence in Health & Well-being – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 15,090 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.18% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sageworth reported 211 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,802 shares. King Wealth holds 3,393 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Pacific Glob Management has 0.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,860 shares. Provise Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stratos Wealth Partners holds 14,950 shares. Decatur Capital has invested 1.4% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 14,453 shares. California-based Amer Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Schmidt P J Invest reported 4,167 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $444.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,719 shares to 348,716 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.