Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Position; Deluxe Common Stock Usd1 (DLX) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97 million, down from 42.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 960,755 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Deluxe Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (DLX) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 147,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35 million, up from 981,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Deluxe Corporation Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 233,831 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deluxe Board of Directors Appoints Cheryl Mayberry McKissack as Chair – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Deluxe (DLX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Dupont Cap Management stated it has 3,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors has invested 0.04% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia accumulated 7,500 shares. 551,784 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 9,600 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 75,088 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,744 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 161,800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 31,003 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 34,600 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 20,879 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 493,787 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $111.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Company Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:AJG) by 413,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,751 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:EXR).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80 million shares, valued at $456.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Plains All American Pipeline’s Coming S&L Demise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Income Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 6.05 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 13,083 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 43,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Segment Wealth reported 32,000 shares. Westwood Group stated it has 726,080 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cv Starr And Tru holds 311,911 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 12,498 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 124,399 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cutter And Comm Brokerage stated it has 0.23% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 3.37 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company holds 1,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 1.58 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 16,650 shares.