Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Value Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Cut by $3.37 Million Its Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder White Elm Capital Decreased Its Position

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 140,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.64M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965.19M, down from 39.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93 million shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 52,617 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $55.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 795,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech owns 5.36M shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Provise Management Grp Inc Incorporated has 8,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 219,994 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 9,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advisors Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 39.90 million shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Westwood Hldgs Group holds 703,311 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 110,550 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 800 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 155,830 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.05% or 11.08 million shares. 835,536 were reported by Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 0.04% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 0.57% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Will Continue To Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Limited Liability Company holds 957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 214 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 0.02% or 973 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1,986 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,306 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.03% or 16,604 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Services Of America has 2.8% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares to 251,873 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).