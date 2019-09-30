Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Willow Creek Wealth Management Increases Position in Berkley W R (WRB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 240,944 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 140,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.64 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965.19 million, down from 39.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1.10M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory, California-based fund reported 651,879 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp has 415,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,671 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). United Fire Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 393,297 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 34,666 shares stake. 8,942 are held by Leavell Investment Management. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0% or 31,731 shares. 1,437 were reported by Oakworth Capital Inc. Narwhal Management accumulated 20,075 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.78M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 2.05 million shares to 8.79M shares, valued at $361.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 3.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).