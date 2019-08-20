Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $55.92 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 11,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 119,488 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 1.90M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97 million, down from 42.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 1.74 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluefin Trading has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.24% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 69,139 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.2% or 4,823 shares. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,888 shares. 496,720 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. 10 has invested 0.72% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mathes owns 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,570 shares. Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,415 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,098 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 10,732 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.99M shares to 8.80 million shares, valued at $125.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com owns 215,701 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 237,941 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 165,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 11.34 million shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 80 shares. Us State Bank De holds 79,051 shares. Todd Asset Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 22,624 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 728 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 216,081 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 124,399 shares. 800 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Price Michael F accumulated 1.27% or 418,581 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt has 2.41M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.