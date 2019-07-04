Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake Upped by Permanens Capital Lp; Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Stake

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 921,686 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burney has 0.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc owns 27,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 154,779 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 237,699 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan), Japan-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Exchange Cap invested in 25,991 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.46% or 65,801 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 515 shares. Carlson Cap Lp owns 0.23% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 153,600 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Com has 3,715 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Co Limited Com has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 167 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 49 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 69,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated owns 331,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 184 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc holds 832,154 shares. Salient Advsr Limited Company has 7.35M shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 800 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 94,761 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 17,315 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.17M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 244 shares. Permanens Cap Lp accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 70,000 are held by C V Starr. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 2.21M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Sfmg Limited Liability owns 32,599 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).