Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake Held by Jennison Associates Llc; Primecap Management Company Has Upped Position in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by $93.12 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 969,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 23.86 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 billion, up from 22.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – QVM149 (Novartis) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018927 Company: NOVARTIS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 12/03/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic priorities; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 17/04/2018 – Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 14,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.08M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 649,800 shares to 7.78 million shares, valued at $296.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,220 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 186,410 shares to 424,116 shares, valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 134,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,562 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.