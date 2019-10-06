Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shares Rose While Samson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $681,744; Syntal Capital Partners Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.10 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.26M shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 28,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 187,007 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 215,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. 14.98M Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares with value of $318.28 million were sold by Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc..

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.78 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62 million and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 899 shares to 1,535 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuter Corp by 5,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.