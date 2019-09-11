Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Holding; Visa (V) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 21,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.35. About 15.07 million shares traded or 124.30% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 59,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 134,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 75,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & stated it has 3,205 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 66,755 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.47% or 19,600 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 272,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jennison Ltd Liability has 1.45M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 96,937 were reported by Cohen Cap Mngmt. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 8,365 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). C V Starr stated it has 70,000 shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 47,042 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.47% stake. First Interstate Bancshares reported 1,295 shares. Moreover, Chilton has 0.05% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 4.94M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 25,935 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) by 42,898 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $102.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,295 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc Com (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Commercial Bank owns 2.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,183 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Fairview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mastrapasqua Asset invested in 2.64% or 88,925 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation stated it has 1.95 million shares. 27,405 are held by Quadrant Limited Liability Corp. Highland Mngmt LP accumulated 71,000 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 3.78 million shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,627 shares. Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 3.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 182,033 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Spc Fincl accumulated 8,092 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Duncker Streett Com owns 22,579 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 3.66 million shares stake. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 2,600 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 13,755 shares to 17,142 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,909 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).