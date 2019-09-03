Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Boosted Position by $720,000; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stock Price Rose While Boston Family Office Has Trimmed Holding by $615,808

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 721,005 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 469,833 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 9,317 shares to 28,910 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co has 4,217 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru owns 20,342 shares. 3.22 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation. Lvm Cap Limited Mi holds 3,200 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nbt Bancorporation N A reported 30,279 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 19,062 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 48,741 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,600 shares. 1,579 were reported by Moody Bancorp Tru Division. Haverford Trust reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 11,392 shares stake. 86,719 were reported by Greenleaf Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 8,353 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 245,450 are held by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 9,778 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 79,550 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 43,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank has 1,295 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com owns 32,599 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stephens Ar invested in 0.07% or 124,399 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Lc accumulated 0.18% or 9,770 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Communications has invested 0.06% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 215,701 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.