Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $387,312 as Share Value Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Share Price Rose, Profit Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.27 Million

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $192.28. About 11,693 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 221,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 237,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 72,569 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fred Alger Management reported 0.33% stake. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 2.30M shares. Chase Counsel Corp stated it has 13,793 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Co reported 12,453 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 709,738 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,560 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.01% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% or 2,110 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 47,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 65,699 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 30,800 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 2,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,718 shares to 11,703 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains gives up steel tariff surcharge for Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cincinnati stated it has 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,480 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Financial Counselors owns 13,381 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP owns 25,730 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,074 shares. Moreover, Barnett Communications has 0.05% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,205 shares. Weiss Multi has 165,808 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has 0.13% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 458,493 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 6,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Incorporated holds 0% or 861 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.26% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bb&T Ltd owns 42,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.