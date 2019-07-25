Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $387,312 as Share Price Rose; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Declined, Armstrong Henry H Associates Upped by $327,236 Its Stake

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 2.14M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 237,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 1.51 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 7,402 shares to 340,668 shares, valued at $68.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Llc holds 0.11% or 20,880 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Retail Bank has invested 0.54% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.07% or 39,575 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability accumulated 5,151 shares. Cornerstone Limited invested in 2.98% or 734,731 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Llc owns 53,906 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 2.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 50,922 shares. 106,530 are owned by Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 1.49% or 125,844 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 1.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 995,022 shares stake. First Bank & Trust stated it has 11,089 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 753,780 shares. Blue Fincl Cap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Credit Agricole S A invested in 1,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Commerce Limited holds 3.37M shares. Kentucky-based Farmers National Bank has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd owns 66,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Ca invested 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 9,800 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co reported 1,852 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Savings Bank And has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Somerset Gru Lc has invested 0.41% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 33,489 shares. Rothschild Investment Il owns 12,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cv Starr And invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Ag holds 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 14,615 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fiduciary reported 10,480 shares stake.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.74M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

