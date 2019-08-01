Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Decreased Stake by $309,114 as Share Price Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 12.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.05 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 968,645 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $66.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.54 million for 13.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares to 709,553 shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

