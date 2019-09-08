Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) as Stock Declined

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 22,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 81,854 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 104,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.52 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 576,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 281,893 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.79M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,420 shares to 42,508 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,358 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Goodwin Daniel L reported 10,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 1.45 million shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 66,755 shares. 41,860 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 111,856 shares. Century has 12,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2,380 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 12,600 shares. Sei Invs Communication owns 45,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 28,986 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc invested in 0.25% or 59,200 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 22,468 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 36 shares.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.16 million for 18.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares to 86,360 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.