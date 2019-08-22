Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Decreased by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 195,333 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 589,071 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 687,250 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 553,800 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 331,528 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Waddell Reed Inc invested in 0.06% or 380,275 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 207,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Incorporated holds 2.95% or 193,501 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 12 shares stake. Metropolitan Life New York reported 21,368 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,734 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 44,566 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 4,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp by 36,204 shares to 620,182 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Stocks To Hold During The Economic Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 789,201 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 148,106 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 45,205 shares. 18,303 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 8,353 shares. 29,300 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. 32,599 were accumulated by Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership has 57,600 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen & Steers stated it has 71,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.04% or 12,600 shares. The California-based Advisers has invested 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). North Star Investment reported 0% stake. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline: Betting On The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream In Bloom – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WTI Midland crude back in positive territory – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New tariff waiver denied for Plains All America’s Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.