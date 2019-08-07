Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position Raised by Permanens Capital Lp; Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (JKHY) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 48,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 66,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 103,087 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.82M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 44.43 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack Henry: Valuation Becoming Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Power And Utilities (AQUNF) by 230,217 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $30.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Plains All American’s Outlook Is Looking Great – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

