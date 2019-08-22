Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position Increased by Veritable Lp; Apple (AAPL) Holder Towercrest Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.82. About 17.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 16,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 191,086 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 174,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 802,248 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regis Management Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,920 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And invested in 3.06% or 18,207 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York accumulated 183,264 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 60,596 shares. Moreover, Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 7.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden Mgmt Limited stated it has 19,570 shares. Curbstone Finance Corp has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,409 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 93,107 shares. First Citizens State Bank Trust stated it has 128,757 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 8,420 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 18,912 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 714,235 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,150 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Co invested in 4.86% or 8.21 million shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,380 shares. Highlander Management Ltd holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 80 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ares Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,176 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co reported 2.41M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 3.37M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 458,493 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.31% or 110,550 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Co has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,225 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37.89 million shares. Cadence Cap Ltd stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pnc Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Counselors holds 0.01% or 13,381 shares.

