Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Market Valuation Rose While Permanens Capital LP Has Raised by $720,000 Its Holding; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $888,251 as Shares Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 17,769 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 921,686 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares. 20,858 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Blackrock has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 553,198 shares. Principal Finance Grp holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 95,035 shares. Amer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 8,605 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 7,357 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 128,065 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 29,030 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 4,574 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 153,024 shares.

