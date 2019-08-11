Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding Held by Permanens Capital Lp; Bank Of Italy Upped Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake by $7.57 Million

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 2.06 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.58M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New tariff waiver denied for Plains All America’s Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More – Fox Business” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 397,719 were reported by Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 16,650 shares. Energ Income Partners Lc reported 6.05M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests, California-based fund reported 8,365 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Barclays Pcl reported 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Invesco Ltd reported 294,717 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1,074 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 426,885 shares. Tiedemann reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Narwhal Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oxbow Advsr Lc accumulated 245,450 shares. Castleark Ltd Com accumulated 0.4% or 433,040 shares.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial publishes its 2019 Corporate Calendar NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600000000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.