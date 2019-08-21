Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding Has Raised by Cushing Asset Management Lp; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $4.91 Million; Stock Value Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 60,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.03 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.64M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.91 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 55,869 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 11,865 are held by American National Ins Tx. Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 27,291 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.47% or 3.65M shares. Doliver LP accumulated 12,498 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ameritas Inc stated it has 0.07% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 19,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.45M shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0.01% or 17,315 shares in its portfolio. 2.21 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated owns 397,719 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 104,101 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,451 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff: filing – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Permian crude shipments start on new Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) CEO Willie Chiang on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9,878 shares to 17,112 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 80,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).