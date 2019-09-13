Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Trust Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.24 Million; As Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Valuation Rose, 1St Source Bank Boosted Position by $301,696

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 1.29 million shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 51,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 197,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, down from 248,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 1.62M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Old National’s record 2nd quarter net income increases 43% from a year ago to $63.0 million, or $0.36 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old National Bank Named One of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 8th Time – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ONB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 109.72 million shares or 0.01% more from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Aqr Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 111,222 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,227 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,403 are held by Advisory Services Ltd Llc. Mairs & Power invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Texas-based Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Svcs Automobile Association reported 22,847 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 232,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 23.24M shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co reported 1.54M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Next Fincl has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 173,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 27,190 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 241,438 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 455,611 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust owns 9,130 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 447,925 shares. Utd Fire Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Price Michael F owns 418,581 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.11% or 908,097 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 57,225 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.32% or 197,414 shares. Arcadia Management Mi reported 0.01% stake. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com has 19,050 shares.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.78 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.