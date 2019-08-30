Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Permanens Capital LP Increased Stake; Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in Coresite Rlty (COR) Raised by $2.29 Million as Shares Declined

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 165,862 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 265,417 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, up from 243,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 9,557 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,940 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,966 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 49,232 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 106,167 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 29,983 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 6,465 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com holds 360,254 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Brinker Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,481 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Bailard reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 24,925 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 196,137 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Lasalle Management Securities Ltd Company reported 558,602 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Hightower Advsr Limited Com owns 3,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.