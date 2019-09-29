Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Energy Income Partners Increased Position by $2.58 Million; As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Vanguard Group Raised Position

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 346,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 23.28 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05B, up from 22.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 802,160 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 107,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.85M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 447,925 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 34,666 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Co. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 131,380 shares. Duff Phelps Inv has invested 0.82% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). First Interstate Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1,295 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 0.44% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,600 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership has 12,198 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.26% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 428 are owned by Next Fincl Gp. Parkside Bank And Trust has invested 0.45% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 12,652 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 2,642 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 1,437 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. Another trade for 14.98M shares valued at $318.28M was made by Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. on Monday, September 23.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 508,910 shares to 929,495 shares, valued at $81.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 125,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 27,462 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 0.09% or 159,850 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 300,980 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.24% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 5,980 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 100,352 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4.39M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 2.19M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). One Mngmt Llc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 63,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Stone Run Limited Com invested in 86,175 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Assetmark reported 203 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 1.84M shares to 25.24M shares, valued at $269.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 104,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN).