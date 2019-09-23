Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Holding by $306,720 as Stock Rose; Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Sasco Capital Has Lifted Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 12,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 651,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87 million, down from 664,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 5.41 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 114.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 384,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 721,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.46M, up from 336,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.25 million shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Limited owns 59,400 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 94,473 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Kbc Gru Nv reported 316 shares. 167,260 are owned by American International Group Inc Inc. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 8,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 39 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 13,809 shares. Knott David M has 269,083 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 28,583 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.11% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 11,125 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 86 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 6.65% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.04% or 14,261 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI) by 39,229 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $30.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 67,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,302 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 97,521 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $219.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 2.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).