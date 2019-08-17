Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holder Castleark Management Upped Its Holding by $2.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Position

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 95,710 shares as the company's stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 433,040 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 337,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.44M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.39M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs, a Japan-based fund reported 331,000 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.07% or 64,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 134,496 shares stake. Seven Post Office Lp holds 1% or 57,600 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corp owns 11,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 35,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 119,382 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 24,961 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc has invested 0.21% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 0.01% or 1.22M shares. Jane Street Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 74,431 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.1% or 81,854 shares in its portfolio. 2.75 million are held by Hsbc Plc.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 88,193 shares to 98,365 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,306 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).