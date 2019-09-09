Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Carmax (KMX) Stake Boosted by Weitz Investment Management Inc

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 992,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 37.89M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.68M, down from 38.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 595,596 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 251,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 871,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 438,585 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 29,765 shares to 287,927 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P..

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.87M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And has 0.48% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 57,793 shares. 2,050 were accumulated by Alphamark Llc. Price Michael F stated it has 418,581 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 79,550 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 25,749 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 615,212 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 32,653 shares. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated holds 96,937 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.11% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 215,701 were reported by Fmr Ltd. 22,575 are owned by Narwhal Mngmt. Walnut Private Equity Partners Lc accumulated 9,770 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 7,555 shares. 17,877 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Ltd. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 16,822 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Johnson Gp Inc invested in 0% or 225 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 3,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.7% or 88,884 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 810,645 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 738 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut & reported 5,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De owns 44,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. James Research has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com has 6,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.