Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 23,923 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)'s stock rose 13.61%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 153,409 shares with $20.40M value, up from 129,486 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 492,223 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PAA) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Plains All American Pipeline LP's current price of $24.64 translates into 1.46% yield. Plains All American Pipeline LP's dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics has $135 highest and $106 lowest target. $121.60’s average target is -19.91% below currents $151.83 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Verisk Launches Its Innovative Sequel Product Suite in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire" on July 10, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Franklin Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3.67M shares. Srb accumulated 2.54% or 203,375 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,382 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Bank Of America De stated it has 1.57M shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Group has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Loews invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Logan Capital Management has 1.33% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 150,832 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Greenleaf has 2,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorp holds 0.01% or 124 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 114,955 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 6.99 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha" on June 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Limited Com accumulated 272,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Company holds 183,387 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has 2.75 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Regions Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 0.15% stake. Amer Century Companies invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blackrock reported 3.07M shares stake. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 2,526 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 5.74% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 3.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 7.07M shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 181,922 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.34% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Trust Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.64% or 248,964 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. Another trade for 8.18 million shares valued at $188.94M was sold by EMG Investment – LLC.