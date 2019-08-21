Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake Has Upped by Spirit Of America Management Corp; As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Share Value Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.71 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 225,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 198,605 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 424,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 34,404 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 160,117 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares to 46,940 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sterling Construction Buys Tealstone, Swaps Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EMCOR Gains From Robust Construction Activity & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sterling Construction slips 11% post Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Mngmt invested 0.27% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Carroll Financial Associate invested in 0% or 4 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 8,622 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0% or 5,664 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 18,000 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 1.27% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 198,605 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 11,660 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Lc holds 327,170 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,349 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 208,465 shares. Signia Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Voya Investment Management Limited Company invested in 30,520 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap LP has invested 0.29% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Virtu Fin Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 60,668 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,220 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.58M shares. Prescott Cap Ltd holds 0.7% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 139,400 shares. Energ Income Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.05M shares. Alps Advsr invested in 37.92 million shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4.51% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 4.71 million shares. Segment Wealth Lc owns 32,000 shares. 32,599 were reported by Sfmg Ltd Llc. Smithfield Trust holds 1,420 shares. 17,315 are owned by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 55,869 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU) by 18,900 shares to 67,620 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,656 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).