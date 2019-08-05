Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Upped Stake; Coty (COTY) Stock Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.38 million shares traded or 20.40% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 94,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 122,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 217,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 3.55 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plains All American Announces Open Season on Western Corridor Pipeline System – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,600 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.