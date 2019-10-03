Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Position by $37.74 Million; Summit Securities Group Holds Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25 million, up from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 134,243 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 30270.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 16,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 16,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.19 lastly. It is down 0.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Boxed Warning Has Also Been Removed From Trelegy Ellipta Prescribing Information; 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 183M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED SHINGRIX FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES AND POST-HERPETIC NEURALGIA (PHN) IN ADULTS AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER; 05/03/2018 GLAXO GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO CONGRESS

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs label expansion of Glaxo’s Benlysta – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline Makes A Bold Statement With Latest HIV Data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GlaxoSmithKline: The Dividend Looks Sustainable, But The Restructuring Brings Opportunities And Risks To The Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GlaxoSmithKline: U.S. Dollar Performance Review For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 479 shares to 24 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,166 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $114.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 257,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.49M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $507.22 million activity. 14.98 million shares valued at $318.28 million were sold by Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. on Monday, September 23.