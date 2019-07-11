Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Market Value Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Increased Position by $52.93 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.21M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.28M, up from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 1.03 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 818,102 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares to 202,361 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.04M for 14.89 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 650,049 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Lafayette Invests holds 3.32% or 125,178 shares. 1.70 million were reported by D E Shaw And. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 385,967 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 3.12 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. National Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 6,313 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pension Ser stated it has 707,069 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Co has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Private Trust Na has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American: What To Expect After A Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Will Continue To Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.37 million shares. Leavell Mgmt reported 8,942 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 183,387 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 2.58% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.45 million shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca accumulated 17,800 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0.04% or 397,719 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.47% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3.07M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 68,730 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 4.71M shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 458,493 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 192,373 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 789,201 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).