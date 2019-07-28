Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Shorts Lowered By 0.83%

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) had a decrease of 0.83% in short interest. IIPR’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.83% from 1.31M shares previously. With 414,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s short sellers to cover IIPR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 364,637 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 164.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter's $0.38 EPS. PAA's profit would be $319.80 million giving it 13.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.'s analysts see -36.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 1.53 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 61,725 shares. 12,933 were accumulated by Pinnacle Limited Liability. Pnc Financial Service accumulated 0.01% or 515,235 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 331,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 11,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 54,340 shares. Sei Communications holds 45,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 832,154 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 223,052 are held by Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Limited Liability. Rr Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.11 million shares. Fiera accumulated 34,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Service Lta invested in 0.18% or 55,852 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC had sold 8.18 million shares worth $188.94 million on Thursday, May 23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.88 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

