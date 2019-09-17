Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) At $22.07 Forms Top; CMS Energy (CMS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 4.95% above currents $61.46 stock price. CMS Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. See CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) latest ratings:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) formed multiple top with $23.84 target or 8.00% above today’s $22.07 share price. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has $16.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 4.51M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 29.97 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 17/05/2018 – CMS SENDS LETTER TO PART D PLANS,SAYS GAG CLAUSES UNACCEPTABLE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 -; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 324,516 shares. 492,800 were accumulated by Bruce & Communications. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 2,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 40,468 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 37,106 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.05% or 17,724 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 57,543 shares. Moreover, Numerixs has 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 222,990 shares stake. Fmr Limited Co owns 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 603,405 shares. World Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 18,808 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% or 578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.44% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 219,994 shares. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability invested in 39.90 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 2,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 428 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co holds 0.01% or 14,453 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 6.70 million shares. Westwood Group Incorporated reported 703,311 shares stake. Pinnacle Llc owns 12,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,671 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 67,300 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,925 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.32% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).