Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) At $21.78 Forms Top; Actuant (ATU) Sentiment Is 1.1

Actuant Corp (ATU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 67 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 61 reduced and sold their stock positions in Actuant Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 62.39 million shares, down from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Actuant Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 52 New Position: 15.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Actuant (ATU) Granted German and FTC Antitrust Clearance for EC&S Unit Sale – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation for 3.26 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 5.90 million shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 789,472 shares.

The stock increased 3.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 38,339 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10

