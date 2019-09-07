Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Contrasting side by side

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.45 N/A 3.47 6.86 Targa Resources Corp. 39 0.87 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Targa Resources Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Targa Resources Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, Targa Resources Corp.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Targa Resources Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Targa Resources Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is $28, with potential upside of 33.02%. Meanwhile, Targa Resources Corp.’s average target price is $49.67, while its potential upside is 32.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is looking more favorable than Targa Resources Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Targa Resources Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 95.2% respectively. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Targa Resources Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats Targa Resources Corp.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.