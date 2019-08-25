Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has 50.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.50% 10.30% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. N/A 24 6.86 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 21.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Volatility & Risk

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.98. In other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.