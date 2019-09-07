Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.45 N/A 3.47 6.86 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.13 N/A 1.96 8.01

In table 1 we can see Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CNX Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Its rival CNX Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and CNX Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a 33.02% upside potential and an average price target of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares and 51.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners LP has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has 18.66% stronger performance while CNX Midstream Partners LP has -3.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.