Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Comparison side by side

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.46 N/A 3.47 6.86 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 43 3.28 N/A 2.60 17.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 29.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 64.6%. About 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.98% are Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. was less bullish than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.