Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 46,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 387,910 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 434,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 4.45M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.27 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

