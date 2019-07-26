Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Value Rose While Rr Advisors Has Increased Stake; Manikay Partners Has Lifted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 5.50 million shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Telecom Firms Collaborate to Deliver 5G on Low-Band Spectrum – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) IV, into T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS)/Sprint (S) Deal Take – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 120,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.24M were accumulated by Newbrook Cap Advisors Lp. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.25% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.45 million shares. S Muoio Communication Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,138 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability owns 3,723 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 17.43M shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 39,560 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 1.29 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13,704 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).