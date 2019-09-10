Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose While Rr Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Welch & Forbes Lifted Stake

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 15,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 128,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 1.96M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 865,505 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,599 are held by Sfmg Limited Com. Cadence Cap Lc owns 1.84% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 832,154 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 47,917 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 1,295 shares. Century accumulated 0% or 12,604 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 11,684 shares. 55,869 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Corporation. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 29,842 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 24,961 shares. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 19,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blackrock holds 0% or 3.07M shares.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero considering second renewable diesel plant – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.