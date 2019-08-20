Pl Capital Advisors Upped Its Position in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $3.16 Million; As Albany Intl (AIN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4,288 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 15,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 210,139 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 985,273 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21,524 shares to 82,901 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 6 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 44,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 154,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 4,288 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,773 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 38,880 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 329,799 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 4,636 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 27,433 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 19,928 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 68 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 498,300 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp reported 229,004 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.34 million shares stake. 836,997 are owned by Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.01% or 16,441 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 42,401 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Alps Advsr has 27,135 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,414 shares. 106,950 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 19,941 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 21,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 64,071 shares. Palouse Management Inc reported 12,072 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.