Pl Capital Advisors Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Upped by $4.20 Million; Ejf Capital Trimmed First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 77,188 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 11,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 14,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 26,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $439.5. About 43,166 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Citizens Bank Launches 2018 Holiday Giving Effort to Benefit Teen Cancer America – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Holding widow sells $46.5M in First Citizens shares – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Chief Risk Officer Rupp Named to First Citizens Executive Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Citizens, KS Bancorp settle dispute – Triangle Business Journal” published on May 16, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens Bank to acquire Coconut Grove-based community bank – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank And Trust Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). 82 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc). Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Reinhart Ptnrs reported 13,811 shares. Loews Corp owns 634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 9,157 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And stated it has 96,169 shares. Lincoln stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.17% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Schroder Investment Gru stated it has 50,305 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has 35,599 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 20,356 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $19,980 worth of stock or 54 shares. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875 worth of stock. $880 worth of stock was bought by NIX CRAIG L on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares to 30,534 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 241,896 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 10,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 4,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 156,623 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,500 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 125,419 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 1.13M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 24,900 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 35,421 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 10,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Captrust stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces the Expansion of Its 2019 Share Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.