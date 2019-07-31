Pl Capital Advisors Position in Bankfinancial (BFIN) Has Cut by $9.17 Million; Harding Loevner LP Lifted Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding by $180.15 Million; Stock Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 13,675 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 45.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129.23 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.67 million, up from 84.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 19.63 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 243,300 shares to 260,300 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 15.55M shares to 84.20 million shares, valued at $742.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).