Pl Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF); Servicenow (NOW) Holder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Lowered Stake by $878,170 as Shares Rose

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.67. About 1.44M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 2.99 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.