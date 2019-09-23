Pl Capital Advisors Lifted Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake By $326,700; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Sentiment Is 0.89

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 111 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 125 sold and reduced their stock positions in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 129.90 million shares, down from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegheny Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 80 Increased: 81 New Position: 30.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 8.72% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for 400,000 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 183,521 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 5.22% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.58% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 172,140 shares.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 18.31% above currents $33.53 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Monday, July 22 report.

