Pl Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $326,700 as Share Value Rose; As Ametek New Com (AME) Stock Rose, Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Holding by $341,820

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 2.67M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 8,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 532,715 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $229.85 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 362,882 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 67,139 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 1.58M shares. 219,061 were accumulated by Bancorporation. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Next Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Btim has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 32,099 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.14% or 9,240 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mufg Americas Holding has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,748 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company accumulated 21,096 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 2.15M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.12% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 10.85M shares.