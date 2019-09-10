Pl Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Investors Bancorp (ISBC); Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) by $1.60 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.95 lastly. It is up 9.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 206,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 1.04 million shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 2.77M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 124,100 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc accumulated 0% or 516 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 48,056 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2.13M shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 21,159 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,071 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 717,465 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc stated it has 34,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,969 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 226,280 shares. 180,503 were reported by Indexiq. Susquehanna Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 25,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 37,209 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 13,430 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.94 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

